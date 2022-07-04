Zoomlion's 2,400-ton All-Terrain Crane Breaks the World Hoisting Record, now in Bulk Sale (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) CHANGSHA, China, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) has delivered two units of its ZAT24000H all-Terrain Crane to the Huanghua Haibin Lifting Installing Engineering Co., Ltd. on June 30 in Hebei Province. The mega model has surpassed Zoomlion's previous Record for manufacturing the largest 2,000-ton all-Terrain Crane to become the World's largest tonnage all-Terrain Crane. The ZAT24000H was especially developed for wind power hosting constructions, combining the advantages of robust lifting performance, ease of transportation and operation, as well as strong adaptability to a wide range of working conditions. It employs combined ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Zoomlion's 2,400-ton All-Terrain Crane Breaks the World Hoisting Record, now in Bulk Sale
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) has delivered two units of its ZAT24000H all-terrain crane to the Huanghua Haibin Lifting Installing Engineering Co., Ltd.
