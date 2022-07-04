HTC A101 è un tablet senza pretese con display IPS e chipset Unisoc (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) HTC A101 è un tablet con display da 10 pollici basato su un chipset Unisoc e alimentato da una batteria da 7.000 mAh. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Pubblicità
HTC A101 è un tablet senza pretese con display IPS e chipset Unisoc TuttoAndroid.net
HTC unveils lackluster tablet one week after smartphone comebackA week after announcing its first smartphone in more than six months, HTC is back with an affordable tablet that offers little to stand out from the crowd, both in terms of design and specifications.
HTC A101 tablet arrives with 10-inch LCD and Unisoc T618 SoCAfter launching its first smartphone of the year last week with the Desire 22 Pro, HTC is now introducing an Android tablet dubbed HTC A101. The budget device brings a 10-inch IPS LCD, Unisoc T618 ...
HTC A101Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HTC A101