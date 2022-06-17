VIDEO | MLW Fusion 16 06 2022

(Di venerdì 17 giugno 2022) Con Rise Of The Renegades consegnata agli archivi, la MLW eproseguono la sua avventura a Dallas, Texas. In questo episodio: gli Hustle and Power difendono i MLW World Tag Team Title contro 5150 e Von Erichs, mentre Taya Valkirye e Holidead si affrontano per incoronare la prima MLW Featerweight Champion: •Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead •World Tag Team Championship: Hustle & Power (c) vs. The Von Erichs vs. 5150 •Gangrel vs. Budd Heavy

Pubblicità

Fanpage.it

During last week's main event, we heard that someone had broken into MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran's office. This week's Fusion opened with video evidence of Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau revealed as the ...The relationship between MLW and Dragon Gate is back on and it begins in New York City for Battle Riot IV on June 23 ...