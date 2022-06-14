WWE: Seth Rollins è il primo qualificato al Money In The Bank Ladder match (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) Seth Rollins sa sempre rialzarsi dopo una sconfitta e difficilmente perde il sorriso. La scorsa settimana ha infierito sull’infortunato Cody Rhodes, mettendolo definitivamente KO e vendicando in un certo senso la sconfitta patita ad Hell In A Cell, mentre questa settimana per il visionario è arrivata l’opportunità di mettere alle spalle le sconfitte e concentrarsi sul prossimo Money In The Bank, per iniziare la scalata verso la valigetta che conosce molto bene. “Questo è per Cody” L’avversario di Seth Rollins nel match di qualificazione al Money In The Bank Ladder match è stato AJ Styles. Tra i due c’è stato un confronto prima del match, infatti AJ Styles ha attaccato ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Pubblicità
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE WWE: Seth Rollins è il primo qualificato al Money In The Bank Ladder match - - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE VIDEO: Seth Rollins si fa beffe di due giovani fan di Cody Rhodes - - SpazioWrestling : WWE: U fan 'minaccia' Seth Rollins di picchiarlo, lui reagisce *VIDEO* #SethRollins #WWE - TSOWrestling : #MITB: ecco il poster ufficiale, ci sono Seth Rollins e Becky Lynch! #TSOW // #TSOS // #WWE - IsolaWrestling : LA WWE È STATA CRITICATA PER NON AVER TRASFORMATO SETH ROLLINS IN BABYFACE -
I risultati di WWE Hell in a Cell, prestazione magistrale di Cody Rhodes...batte Seth "Freakin" Rollins Cody Rhodes è riuscito a battere per la terza volta consecutiva Seth ... Dove vedere WWE Hell in a Cell Se vi siete persi la diretta, potete guardare Hell in a Cell in ...
Hell in a Cell 2022/ Wrestling WWE, info streaming video tv: Rhodes vs Rollins III... Aj Styles & Liv Morgan oltre all'Hell in a Cell match fra Cody Rhodes e Seth Freakin' Rollins. WRESTLEMANIA 38/ Wrestling WWE, info streaming video tv: prima notte, si comincia! HELL IN A CELL 2022: ... WWE: Seth Rollins e Becky Lynch sono il volto di Money In The Bank 2022 World Wrestling
Raw Winners And Losers: Rollins and Styles Do Battle, Lashley and Theory PoseThis week's Raw featured a Money in the Bank qualifier between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, plus a pose-off between Lashley and Theory.
WWE Money in the Bank 2022: New participants and qualifier announced on RawBengaluru, June 14: Seth Rollins is the first participant from WWE’s male roster to qualify for the Money In The Bank 2022 ladder match scheduled for next month. During the June 13 edition of Raw, ...
WWE SethSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Seth