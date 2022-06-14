WWE: Seth Rollins è il primo qualificato al Money In The Bank Ladder match (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) Seth Rollins sa sempre rialzarsi dopo una sconfitta e difficilmente perde il sorriso. La scorsa settimana ha infierito sull’infortunato Cody Rhodes, mettendolo definitivamente KO e vendicando in un certo senso la sconfitta patita ad Hell In A Cell, mentre questa settimana per il visionario è arrivata l’opportunità di mettere alle spalle le sconfitte e concentrarsi sul prossimo Money In The Bank, per iniziare la scalata verso la valigetta che conosce molto bene. “Questo è per Cody” L’avversario di Seth Rollins nel match di qualificazione al Money In The Bank Ladder match è stato AJ Styles. Tra i due c’è stato un confronto prima del match, infatti AJ Styles ha attaccato ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022)sa sempre rialzarsi dopo una sconfitta e difficilmente perde il sorriso. La scorsa settimana ha infierito sull’infortunato Cody Rhodes, mettendolo definitivamente KO e vendicando in un certo senso la sconfitta patita ad Hell In A Cell, mentre questa settimana per il visionario è arrivata l’opportunità di mettere alle spalle le sconfitte e concentrarsi sul prossimoIn The, per iniziare la scalata verso la valigetta che conosce molto bene. “Questo è per Cody” L’avversario dineldi qualificazione alIn Theè stato AJ Styles. Tra i due c’è stato un confronto prima del, infatti AJ Styles ha attaccato ...

Pubblicità

Zona_Wrestling : #WWE WWE: Seth Rollins è il primo qualificato al Money In The Bank Ladder match - - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE VIDEO: Seth Rollins si fa beffe di due giovani fan di Cody Rhodes - - SpazioWrestling : WWE: U fan 'minaccia' Seth Rollins di picchiarlo, lui reagisce *VIDEO* #SethRollins #WWE - TSOWrestling : #MITB: ecco il poster ufficiale, ci sono Seth Rollins e Becky Lynch! #TSOW // #TSOS // #WWE - IsolaWrestling : LA WWE È STATA CRITICATA PER NON AVER TRASFORMATO SETH ROLLINS IN BABYFACE -