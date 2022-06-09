AEW | Kyle O’Reilly sorprende tutti | la Casino Battle Royale è sua!

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 9 giugno 2022) Ventuno pretendenti per uno spot nel main event. Laha dato spazio a diversi atleti del roster AEW, con Andrade El Idolo che è risultato il joker del match. Nel finale si sono ritrovati sul ringe Wheeler Yuta: il primo ha superato il secondo colpendolo con un big boot. Così ha conquistato una shot per il main event di Dynamite. Le fasi finali .@KORCombat does it! He will face @JonMoxley in the main event of #AEWDynamite TONIGHT to determine who goes on to #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/WziSdargAz— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022