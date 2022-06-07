Glasgow to host 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has today announced that Great Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has been selected to host the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals. The Finals will be played on indoor hard courts at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on 8-13 November. Great Britain, as host nation, will join Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland and USA in the Finals bidding to become 2022 world champions. The Finals of the women's World Cup of Tennis will see these 12 nations compete in four round-robin groups of three ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
