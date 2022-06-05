Juventus il mercato in uscita In 6 pronti a partireJuventus il punto sul mercato in entrataHaiducii presenta il suo nuovo logo per festeggiare i 18 anni di ...Torniamo a concentrarci sul PvP di Legends of RuneterraFIFA 22: annunciata la squadra della stagione della Serie A TOTSModa da na-kd: lo stile trendy e i prezzi vincentiForge of Empires - concentrati sulla palla della stagione calcistica Destiny 2: Uhmaayyze protagonista del nuovo video della campagna ...SESSION: SKATE SIM ANNUNCIATA LA DATA DI USCITADivise personalizzate: come può procurarsele la squadra ...Ultime Blog

Newcastle su Ake | il prezzo èfolle!

Newcastle Ake
Secondo il Sun Eddie Howe dopo l'esperienza al Bournemouth vuole tornare ad allenare Nathan Ake e lo ha ...

Manchester City, il prezzo di Aké

Commenta per primo Nathan Aké , difensore classe 1995 in uscita dal Manchester City , è obiettivo di mercato di diversi club inglesi tra cui il Newcastle . I Citizens , per vendere il nazionale olandese, non scenderanno sotto i 50 milioni . Lo riporta il Mirror .

West Ham - Manchester City 2 - 2: diretta live e risultato finale

... preceduto dall'altrettanto fragoroso 5 - 0 contro il Newcastle e sono in testa alla classifica, ... A disposizione: Steffen Z., Ake N., Egan - Riley C., Foden P., Gundogan I., Lavia R., Mbete L., Palmer ... Manchester City, fissata la valutazione di Aké con il Newcastle a oltre 50 milioni  TUTTO mercato WEB

Man City want profit on Nathan Ake after Newcastle emerge as possible transfer destination

Newcastle United have added Nathan Ake to their shortlist of defensive targets, but Manchester City may price them out of a deal, according to a report. Ake joined Manchester City in 2020 from ...

Fact: There’s No Way Newcastle Will Pay £50M For This Player

There are multiple reports that if Newcastle want to sign Manchester City's 27-year-old player Nathan Ake, then he will cost us £50M.
