Newcastle su Ake | il prezzo èfolle!

Newcastle su Ake: il prezzo è...folle! (Di domenica 5 giugno 2022) Secondo il Sun Eddie Howe dopo l'esperienza al Bournemouth vuole tornare ad allenare Nathan Ake e lo ha chiesto alla dirigenza del Newcastle:...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
calciomercatopp : Newcastle su Ake: il prezzo è...folle! - sportli26181512 : Newcastle su Ake: il prezzo è...folle!: Secondo il Sun Eddie Howe dopo l'esperienza al Bournemouth vuole tornare ad… - calciomercatopp : Manchester City, fissata la valutazione di Aké con il Newcastle a oltre 50 milioni - sportli26181512 : Manchester City, il prezzo di Aké: Nathan Aké, difensore classe 1995 in uscita dal Manchester City, è obiettivo di… -
Manchester City, il prezzo di AkéCommenta per primo Nathan Aké , difensore classe 1995 in uscita dal Manchester City , è obiettivo di mercato di diversi club inglesi tra cui il Newcastle . I Citizens , per vendere il nazionale olandese, non scenderanno sotto i 50 milioni . Lo riporta il Mirror .
West Ham - Manchester City 2 - 2: diretta live e risultato finale... preceduto dall'altrettanto fragoroso 5 - 0 contro il Newcastle e sono in testa alla classifica, ... A disposizione: Steffen Z., Ake N., Egan - Riley C., Foden P., Gundogan I., Lavia R., Mbete L., Palmer ... Manchester City, fissata la valutazione di Aké con il Newcastle a oltre 50 milioni TUTTO mercato WEB
Man City want profit on Nathan Ake after Newcastle emerge as possible transfer destinationNewcastle United have added Nathan Ake to their shortlist of defensive targets, but Manchester City may price them out of a deal, according to a report. Ake joined Manchester City in 2020 from ...
Fact: There’s No Way Newcastle Will Pay £50M For This PlayerThere are multiple reports that if Newcastle want to sign Manchester City's 27-year-old player Nathan Ake, then he will cost us £50M.
Newcastle AkeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Newcastle Ake