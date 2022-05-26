It’s the last day of IVS 2022!

Leggi su bergamonews

(Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) Live the trade fair experience in its entirety: visit Hall A-B-C and have a look at the state of the art of the valve industry, taste unique food and wines with Da Vittorio 3 Michelin starred restaurant and take part in every conference and workshop with international speakers. EVENTS OF 26TH MAY THURSDAY MAY 26 2022 IVS EXHIBITION 10:00 – 18:00 Workshop Advanced meshing techniques and their application on complex valve geometry components 10:30 – 11:10 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor Workshop 11:10 – 11:50 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor • Case study on Valves Subcomponents 12:00 – 13:30 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor • CCUS – Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage: a practical guideline • Tenaris Products for Energy Transition IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 5 International standards, supply specifications, lean documentation management and remote inspection technologies 13:30 – 15:30 ...