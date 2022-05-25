Dota 2, Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka lascia Evil Geniuses: fatale lo Stockholm Major (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) Evil Geniuses ha confermato la separazione con Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka dopo appena due Dota Pro Circuit Tour. Una mossa che arriva dopo una performance tutt’altro che soddisfacente allo Stockholm Major. Tre giorni fa il nome di JerAx è stato rimosso dallo slot di registrazione della squadra per il DPC, suggerendo di fatto l’intenzione dell’organizzazione di esports di fare a meno del giocatore. As we head into the next season of DPC, we have chosen to part ways with @iamJerAx. Jesse, thank you for all that you’ve done for the team and we wish you all the best. pic.twitter.com/zhHKni34OZ — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) May 24, ...Leggi su esports247
Evil Geniuses part ways with JerAxEvil Geniuses announced Tuesday it was parting ways with Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka. The support from Finland spent just six months with Evil Geniuses and competed in two Dota Pro Circuit Tours with them.
