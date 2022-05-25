Hisense presenta la divisione italiana Small Domestic ApplianceOttieni il massimo da giochi e carte regalo!Redmi Note 11T Pro e Pro+ sono ufficialiMICROSOFT BUILD 2022 KEY NEWS ANNOUNCEMENTSThe Sims 4 introduce i pronomi personalizzabiliLegends of Runeterra: arriva la nuova espansione Erranti dei mondiCall of Duty: Modern Warfare II svelata la data di uscita FARMING SIMULATOR 22 - NUOVO DLC AGI PACKJust Dance è partner del Super! House & Kitoons TourPlayStation - Days of Play 2022, dal 25 all’8 giugnoUltime Blog

Dota 2 | Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka lascia Evil Geniuses | fatale lo Stockholm Major

Dota Jesse
Evil Geniuses ha confermato la separazione con Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka dopo appena due Dota Pro Circuit

Dota 2, Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka lascia Evil Geniuses: fatale lo Stockholm Major (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) Evil Geniuses ha confermato la separazione con JesseJerAxVainikka dopo appena due Dota Pro Circuit Tour. Una mossa che arriva dopo una performance tutt’altro che soddisfacente allo Stockholm Major. Tre giorni fa il nome di JerAx è stato rimosso dallo slot di registrazione della squadra per il DPC, suggerendo di fatto l’intenzione dell’organizzazione di esports di fare a meno del giocatore. As we head into the next season of DPC, we have chosen to part ways with @iamJerAx. Jesse, thank you for all that you’ve done for the team and we wish you all the best. pic.twitter.com/zhHKni34OZ — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) May 24, ...
Evil Geniuses announced Tuesday it was parting ways with Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka. The support from Finland spent just six months with Evil Geniuses and competed in two Dota Pro Circuit Tours with them.

Evil Geniuses is parting ways with Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka after just two Dota Pro Circuit Tours, ending the current iteration of its team composition following a disappointing showing at the Stockholm ...
