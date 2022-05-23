Endotronix Announces Positive Data from SIRONA 2 in Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Session (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) Study met all primary safety and efficacy endpoints for the Cordella™ PA Pressure Sensor System for the treatment of NYHA class III heart failure patients LISLE, Ill., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Endotronix, Inc., a digital health and medical technology company dedicated to advancing the treatment of heart failure (HF), today announced Positive Data from the SIRONA 2 Clinical Trial evaluating safety and efficacy of its Cordella™ Pulmonary Artery Pressure Sensor System (Cordella Sensor) in New York Heart Association (NYHA) class III heart failure patients. The prospective, multi-center Trial met all primary safety and efficacy endpoints and resulted in low rates of HF hospitalization, further validating pulmonary artery (PA) pressure-guided HF ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Endotronix, Inc., a digital health and medical technology company dedicated to advancing the treatment of heart failure (HF), today announced Positive Data from the SIRONA 2 Clinical Trial evaluating safety and efficacy of its Cordella™ Pulmonary Artery Pressure Sensor System (Cordella Sensor) in New York Heart Association (NYHA) class III heart failure patients. The prospective, multi-center Trial met all primary safety and efficacy endpoints and resulted in low rates of HF hospitalization, further validating pulmonary artery (PA) pressure-guided HF ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Giornata mondiale tartarughe, allarme Enpa: “Sono in pericolo” Lifestyleblog
Endotronix Announces Positive Data from SIRONA 2 in Late-Breaking Clinical Trial SessionEndotronix, Inc., a digital health and medical technology company dedicated to advancing the treatment of heart failure (HF), today announced positive data from the SIRONA 2 clinical trial evaluating ...
Endotronix, Inc.: Endotronix Announces Positive Data from SIRONA 2 in Late-Breaking Clinical Trial SessionStudy met all primary safety and efficacy endpoints for the Cordella PA Pressure Sensor System for the treatment of NYHA class III heart failure patients LISLE, Ill., May 23, 2022 ...
Endotronix AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Endotronix Announces