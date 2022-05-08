Instagram down 8 maggio, ancora uno stop per il social (Di domenica 8 maggio 2022) (Adnkronos) – Instagram down, oggi 8 maggio 2022, con un nuovo stop per il social che già nella serata di ieri e in nottata aveva subito una breve interruzione. Un problema che al momento viene segnalato nuovamente dagli utenti – in particolare su Twitter -, ma sul quale Meta ancora non ha fornito alcun chiarimento. Intanto, però, tra ‘cinguettii’ preoccupati e ironici, decolla l’hashtag #Instagramdown. L'articolo proviene da Italia Sera. Leggi su italiasera (Di domenica 8 maggio 2022) (Adnkronos) –, oggi 82022, con un nuovoper ilche già nella serata di ieri e in nottata aveva subito una breve interruzione. Un problema che al momento viene segnalato nuovamente dagli utenti – in particolare su Twitter -, ma sul quale Metanon ha fornito alcun chiarimento. Intanto, però, tra ‘cinguettii’ preoccupati e ironici, decolla l’hashtag #. L'articolo proviene da Italia Sera.

