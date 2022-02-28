‘Rookies’ Directors Thierry Demaizière | Alban Teurlai on Bringing Parisian Hip-Hop to the Big Screen

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Hip hop is a popular pastime in Paris and its suburbs, having now made its way into many of the city’s high schools. At The Turgot high school in central Paris, hip hop is now part of the curriculum, as the Berlinale documentary “Rookies” (“Allons Enfants”), byand, shows. This compelling L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.