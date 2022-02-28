ASUSTOR e ASUS insieme per assicurare massime prestazioni e ...The Sandbox Alpha Season 2 parte il 3 marzoSamsung annuncia i nuovi Galaxy Book2 Pro e Pro 360BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Ultime Blog

MTN Nigeria Launches Digital Multi-Experience Platform with Tecnotree Moments - for Gaming and Education

MTN Nigeria
ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of Digital ...

Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of Digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers CSPs and Digital Service Providers DSPs, today announces the launch of its Digital Multi-Experience Platform, Tecnotree Moments in collaboration with MTN Nigeria. The Multi-Experience partner ecosystem offering aims to create lifestyle bundles of content, applications, and connectivity through a pre-integrated Digital partner ecosystem for global, local and glocal high-demand and hyper-growth sectors. The Platform will attract leading partners across different sectors such as ...
