MTN Nigeria Launches Digital Multi-Experience Platform with Tecnotree Moments - for Gaming and Education (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of Digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers CSPs and Digital Service Providers DSPs, today announces the launch of its Digital Multi-Experience Platform, Tecnotree Moments in collaboration with MTN Nigeria. The Multi-Experience partner ecosystem offering aims to create lifestyle bundles of content, applications, and connectivity through a pre-integrated Digital partner ecosystem for global, local and glocal high-demand and hyper-growth sectors. The Platform will attract leading partners across different sectors such as ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Flutterwave Closes USD $250m in Series D Funding, Valuation Rises to Over USD $3bn... MTN, Airtel Africa to drive financial inclusion on the continent and create endless possibilities ... The Central Bank of Nigeria, under the leadership of Dr. Godwin Emefiele, laid the vision of a ...
Covid - 19: in Ghana si entra solo se vaccinatiIn Sudafrica, ad esempio, la compagnia telefonica MTN, diffusa in moltissimi paesi del continente, ... È il caso della Nigeria che da inizio dicembre non ha più accesso ai visti rilasciati dal Regno ...
