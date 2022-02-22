Dax Harwood: “A Raw 25th Shawn Michaels fece la doppia faccia con me” (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) Il 28 gennaio 2018 andò in onda un episodio speciale di Monday Night Raw per celebrare il 25 anni del flagship show di casa WWE. Per l’occasione furono presenti diverse leggende tra cui la DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac ed i New Age Outlaws) e Scott Hall. Durante un segmento della serata queste leggende presero a calci e umiliarono i Revival (Dash Wilder e Scott Dawson), oggi noti in AEW come FTR. Durante una recente intervista Dax Harwood (l’ex Scott Dawson) ha parlato di un episodio per lui spiacevole avvenuto con HBK. “Davanti agli amici cambiò faccia” Dax Harwood è stato ospite del podcast “The Sessions” di Renee Paquette e ha parlato di un episodio avvenuto con Shawn Michaels durante Raw 25th Anniversary nel 2018. Ecco le sue ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dax Harwood
FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page!La coppia formata da Cash Wheeler e Dax Harwood ha già dato prova di poter battere Penta El Zero Miedo e Rey Fénix strappando loro le cinture di AAA World Tag Team Championship ma i fratelli ...
FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page!La coppia formata da Cash Wheeler e Dax Harwood ha già dato prova di poter battere Penta El Zero Miedo e Rey Fénix strappando loro le cinture di AAA World Tag Team Championship ma i fratelli ...
Dax Harwood: “A Raw 25th Shawn Michaels fece la doppia faccia con me” Zona Wrestling
Dax Harwood Says WWE HOFer Made Fun Of Him Backstage At Raw 25Dax Harwood speaks about his experience at WWE RAW 25 and having Shawn Michaels make fun of him by making a private conversation public.
Dax Harwood Comments On Past Issues With Shawn Michaels Over RAW 25th Anniversary Show & MoreAEW star Dax Harwood was interviewed by Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast as he spoke about his past issues with WWE Hall of Famer, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels during the RAW 25th ...
Dax HarwoodSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dax Harwood