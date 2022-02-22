Dax Harwood | “A Raw 25th Shawn Michaels fece la doppia faccia con me”

(Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) Il 28 gennaio 2018 andò in onda un episodio speciale di Monday Night Raw per celebrare il 25 anni del flagship show di casa WWE. Per l’occasione furono presenti diverse leggende tra cui la DX (Triple H,, X-Pac ed i New Age Outlaws) e Scott Hall. Durante un segmento della serata queste leggende presero a calci e umiliarono i Revival (Dash Wilder e Scott Dawson), oggi noti in AEW come FTR. Durante una recente intervista Dax(l’ex Scott Dawson) ha parlato di un episodio per lui spiacevole avvenuto con HBK. “Davanti agli amici cambiò” Daxè stato ospite del podcast “The Sessions” di Renee Paquette e ha parlato di un episodio avvenuto condurante RawAnniversary nel 2018. Ecco le sue ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dax Harwood

Zona Wrestling

La coppia formata da Cash Wheeler eha già dato prova di poter battere Penta El Zero Miedo e Rey Fénix strappando loro le cinture di AAA World Tag Team Championship ma i fratelli ...La coppia formata da Cash Wheeler eha già dato prova di poter battere Penta El Zero Miedo e Rey Fénix strappando loro le cinture di AAA World Tag Team Championship ma i fratelli ...Dax Harwood speaks about his experience at WWE RAW 25 and having Shawn Michaels make fun of him by making a private conversation public.AEW star Dax Harwood was interviewed by Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast as he spoke about his past issues with WWE Hall of Famer, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels during the RAW 25th ...