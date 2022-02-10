Strisce led, una soluzione perfetta per illuminare il salottoAttilio Pierini incidente : papà a 18 mesi dalla sua scomparsaBollette luce aumenti : care malgrado interventiGran Turismo SophyTM, punto di svolta nell’intelligenza artificialeSamsung Galaxy S22 e Galaxy S22+ esperienza fotografica rivoluzionariaSamsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, la più avanzata esperienza premium della ...Samsung rivoluziona le regole con Galaxy Tab S8SCARLET NEXUS - “Brain Eater Pack” e l’aggiornamento1.07CARLOS SAINZ E THIBAUT COURTOIS SI SFIDANO A F1 2021 E FIFA 22The Pokémon Company International vendite alle stelle in Europa Ultime Blog

Fashion opts for industry pros as it looks beyond the pandemic

- New report from Nextail finds brands are making more conservative leadership choices as they look to ...

Fashion opts for industry pros as it looks beyond the pandemic - New report from Nextail finds brands are making more conservative leadership choices as they look to secure a digital future. MADRID, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Fashion companies appointed CEOs with deep sector knowledge and leadership experience in 2021, seeking to create a strong platform for growth and digital transformation. The Fashion's Newest CEOs report released today highlights the conservative choices businesses have made when changing leadership in 2021. Furthermore, appointments have been predominantly male with operational experience, as opposed to design or marketing. With restrictions still in place at the start of 2021, and supply chain disruptions felt throughout, it seems Fashion businesses have chosen experienced executives that can have an immediate impact as they steady the business and reset foundations. Over ...
