‘StreetDance 3D’ Directors’ Breakdancing Film ‘Breaking Point’ Set For Sales Launch at EFM (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) “Breaking Point,” a feature about Breakdancing from the directors of hit Film “StreetDance 3D” will get its Sales Launch at EFM. Directed by Dania Pasquini and Max Guia, who helmed both “StreetDance 3D” and “StreetDance 2,” “Breaking Point” is described as “an adrenaline fuelled, high energy deep dive into the world of Breakdancing.” HanWay Films L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
