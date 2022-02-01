EHA: Recommendations of the Coalition for Reducing Bureaucracy in Clinical Trials (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) Cutting back administrative burdens in the interest of quality and patient safety THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Clinical Trials are research studies performed in volunteers that are aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of new medicines and therapies. Their results are used by regulatory agencies to decide on marketing authorization. Clinical Trials are becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to conduct, due in great measure to the disproportionate volume of bureaucratic demands involved. This growing complexity is a threat to patient safety, independent academic Clinical research, and access to affordable innovation. This situation prompted the formation of a broad cross-disciplinary Coalition of medical societies and patient advocates to combat ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Clinical Trials are research studies performed in volunteers that are aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of new medicines and therapies. Their results are used by regulatory agencies to decide on marketing authorization. Clinical Trials are becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to conduct, due in great measure to the disproportionate volume of bureaucratic demands involved. This growing complexity is a threat to patient safety, independent academic Clinical research, and access to affordable innovation. This situation prompted the formation of a broad cross-disciplinary Coalition of medical societies and patient advocates to combat ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : EHA Recommendations
EHA: Recommendations of the Coalition for Reducing Bureaucracy in Clinical TrialsCoalition lead and EHA Board Member Prof. Martin Dreyling: "The Coalition Recommendations are an unambiguous call by patient advocacy groups, investigators and academic sponsors to limit the ...
European Hematology Association (EHA): EHA: Recommendations of the Coalition for Reducing Bureaucracy in Clinical TrialsCutting back administrative burdens in the interest of quality and patient safety THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trials are research studies performed in ...
EHA RecommendationsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EHA Recommendations