MITOSENSE AND THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS ENTER INTO COOPERATIVE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) Initial efforts of U.S. based company will focus on ALS GREAT FALLS, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MITOSENSE, Inc., a life-science company focused on harnessing the power of mitochondria to fight disease, announced today that it has ENTERed INTO a COOPERATIVE RESEARCH and DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT (CRADA) with the U.S. DEPARTMENT of VETERANS AFFAIRS (VA). With exclusively licensed and patent-pending technology known as Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOTTM ) to replenish mitochondria to fight disease, MITOSENSE is focused on improving the outcome of those with neurodegenerative disorders, like ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's diseases. Under the CRADA, initial efforts will focus on analysis ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MITOSENSE, Inc., a life-science company focused on harnessing the power of mitochondria to fight disease, announced today that it has ENTERed INTO a COOPERATIVE RESEARCH and DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT (CRADA) with the U.S. DEPARTMENT of VETERANS AFFAIRS (VA). With exclusively licensed and patent-pending technology known as Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOTTM ) to replenish mitochondria to fight disease, MITOSENSE is focused on improving the outcome of those with neurodegenerative disorders, like ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's diseases. Under the CRADA, initial efforts will focus on analysis ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MITOSENSE AND
DNA And RNA Banking Services Market size worth $ 8.59 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.08% CAGR: Verified Market Research®Verified Market Research recently published a report, "DNA And RNA Banking Services Market" By Service (Transportation Service, Processing Service, Storage Service), By Specimen Type (Blood, Saliva), ...
Beth Altman Joins Papyrus Therapeutics Inc.Beth Altman, former managing partner at accounting firm KPMG LLP San Diego, has joined Papyrus Therapeutics Inc. as an independent director of the Company's Board of Directors and as Chair of the ...
MITOSENSE ANDSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MITOSENSE AND