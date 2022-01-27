TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: THE DRUM MASTER disponibile XboxStar Wars: The Old Republic Nuovo Trailer Apex Legends Ribellione - lotta per la sopravvivenza di Mad MaggieHP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair - Sedia Gaming - RecensioneRUGBY 22 E' ORA DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLE E PCYU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL debutta su mobileVaccino Covid : ciclo completo a 87,27% over 12Montecitorio : iniziato il quarto scrutinio presidente RepubblicaOggi Giorno memoria per le vittime dell'OlocaustoCoree : da Pyongyang nuovo lancio missileUltime Blog

MITOSENSE AND THE U S DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS ENTER INTO COOPERATIVE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

Initial efforts of U.S. based company will focus on ALS GREAT FALLS, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ...

Initial efforts of U.S. based company will focus on ALS GREAT FALLS, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

MITOSENSE, Inc., a life-science company focused on harnessing the power of mitochondria to fight disease, announced today that it has ENTERed INTO a COOPERATIVE RESEARCH and DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT (CRADA) with the U.S. DEPARTMENT of VETERANS AFFAIRS (VA). With exclusively licensed and patent-pending technology known as Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOTTM ) to replenish mitochondria to fight disease, MITOSENSE is focused on improving the outcome of those with neurodegenerative disorders, like ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's diseases. Under the CRADA, initial efforts will focus on analysis ...
