BLUETTI Launches Expandable Power Station AC200MAX and AC300 In Europe (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - Even more Powerful heavy-duty Power Stations, yet still highly flexible. MÜNCHEN, Germany, Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The game-changing BLUETTI AC200 Power Station was initially released to the public on July 1st, 2020. After pulling in a staggering $6.7M US dollars on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and having sold tens of thousands of units over the past year, BLUETTI has continued working on making significant improvements to their Power Stations by listening to their customers. Today, they are delighted to announce the culmination of this work over the past year. The Mega Release In Europe After half a year of their release in the United States, BLUETTI is finally bringing their new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
