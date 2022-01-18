CliniSys acquires HORIZON Lab Systems and combines with Sunquest Information Systems to create one of the world's largest organizations dedicated to diagnostics and laboratory informatics (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) · Combined group to enable better public health outcomes through innovation in diagnostics and laboratory informatics technology TUCSON, Arizona, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CliniSys is announcing the recent acquisition of HORIZON Lab Systems and the combination with Sunquest Information Systems, as CliniSys. This acquisition and Sunquest combination creates one of the world's largest organizations dedicated to diagnostic and laboratory informatics. CliniSys' vision is to go beyond the walls of the clinical ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CliniSys is announcing the recent acquisition of HORIZON Lab Systems and the combination with Sunquest Information Systems, as CliniSys. This acquisition and Sunquest combination creates one of the world's largest organizations dedicated to diagnostic and laboratory informatics. CliniSys' vision is to go beyond the walls of the clinical ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
CliniSys acquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CliniSys acquires