Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Family Quotes Through the Years

Jason Momoa
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect Family before splitting in ...

Commenta
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Family Quotes Through the Years (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect Family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the Sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 Years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress also has daughter Zoë Kravitz, whom she welcomed in 1988 with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz. Not only have she and the musician maintained an amicable relationship since their split, but the Game of Thrones alum is on friendly terms with Lenny as well. In fact, the pair got matching statement jewelry in December 2018. “I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha,” Momoa captioned a shot with the “Low” singer at the ...
twitterLoveangelAnna : Jason Momoa e Lisa Bennet si so lasciati. c'è speranza ?????? - _brekkerscane : RT @xskysthelimit__: Jason Momoa è single, ripeto JASON MOMOA È SINGLE. Non è un’esercitazione! CORRI EMILIA CLARKE, CORRI! - xskysthelimit__ : Jason Momoa è single, ripeto JASON MOMOA È SINGLE. Non è un’esercitazione! CORRI EMILIA CLARKE, CORRI! - CamiCiarez : Mandandole dm a Jason Momoa - SenzaNumeri : Jason L'UOMO DELLA MIA VITA Momoa è single. Io in questo momento: -

Cinema: i film blockbuster più attesi del 2022

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Jason Momoa torna a indossare il costume del re di Atlantide sotto l'attenta regia di James Wan, già dietro la cinepresa di 'Aquaman' . Si punta a bissare il successo del ...

Dune, il film di Denis Villeneuve stasera su SKY e NOW in prima visione assoluta: la trama

... scritto dallo stesso Villeneuve insieme a Jon Spaihts ed Eric Roth, con Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac e Jason Momoa. Presentato Fuori Concorso, in prima mondiale, alla 78a Mostra ...
Oggi conosciamo Jason Momoa così, ma in questa vecchia foto è molto diverso: l’avreste riconosciuto?  SoloGossip.it

Dune, il film di Denis Villeneuve stasera su SKY e NOW in prima visione assoluta: la trama

Stasera su Sky Cinema Uno alle 21:15, e in streaming su NOW, va in onda in prima visione assoluta Dune, il film di Denis Villeneuve con Timothée Chalamet e Zendaya: ecco la trama. Una grande prima vis ...

Dune: il film con Timothée Chalamet e Rebecca Ferguson su Sky Cinema

Dune: trama, cast, trailer e streaming del film su Sky Cinema Uno stasera, 8 gennaio 2022, ore 21.15 con Timothée Chalamet e Rebecca Ferguson ...
