Next.e.GO Mobile becomes the first independent BEV manufacturer to enable its customers trade their CO2 certificates (GHG quota) (Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) - Solution will be accessible via e.GO Connect App or website enabling e.GO customers to trade their CO2 certificate (GHG quota). - e.GO Life customers can get a monetary benefit of up to EUR 300 Euros per year. - e.GO Mobile selected Fairnergy as the first official partner. - e.GO Mobile will use the monetary credit from trading CO2 certificate of its existing company fleet to support sustainable projects. AACHEN, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German manufacturer of innovative and sustainable urban electric vehicles, announced today that it will enable its customers to trade ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German manufacturer of innovative and sustainable urban electric vehicles, announced today that it will enable its customers to trade ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Next Mobile
Tecnologie e competenze nel futuro della mobilità sostenibile...e di altre tecnologie e competenze necessarie alla creazione di una vera e propria next generation ... in poche parole si rende l'app mobile o il sito web più simile ad un gioco", prosegue Camara. "Vi ...
Pentera Announces $150M Series C at $1 Billion Valuation to Disrupt Legacy Vulnerability Management MarketWe are excited to see what is next in store for Pentera'. About Pentera Pentera is the category ... Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, IronScales, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile ...
Justice Chronicles, dal mobile alla next gen è un attimo StartupItalia.eu
Next.e.GO Mobile SE: Next.e.GO Mobile becomes the first independent BEV manufacturer to enable its customers trade their CO2 certificates (GHG quota)Solution will be accessible via e.GO Connect App or website enabling e.GO customers to trade their CO2 certificate (GHG quota). - e.GO Life customers can get a monetary benefit of up ...
US Army plots path ahead for new mobile 155 mm howitzer prototypeThe US Army is taking the next step towards developing a new wheeled 155 mm howitzer and is asking companies to participate in a multi-year assessment that could lead ...
Next MobileSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Next Mobile