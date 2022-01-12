L'ATTACCO DEI GIGANTI ARRIVA COL PRIMO AGGIORNAMENTO DI CALL OF DUTY: ...Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri ultimo trailer Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection arriva per Nintendo SwitchBeats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGFIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Ultime Blog

Next.e.GO Mobile becomes the first independent BEV manufacturer to enable its customers trade their CO2 certificates (GHG quota) (Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) - Solution will be accessible via e.GO Connect App or website enabling e.GO customers to trade their CO2 certificate (GHG quota). - e.GO Life customers can get a monetary benefit of up to EUR 300 Euros per year. - e.GO Mobile selected Fairnergy as the first official partner. - e.GO Mobile will use the monetary credit from trading CO2 certificate of its existing company fleet to support sustainable projects. AACHEN, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German manufacturer of innovative and sustainable urban electric vehicles, announced today that it will enable its customers to trade ...
