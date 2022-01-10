i-Mesh, start-up italiana protagonista di Expo 2020 a Dubai (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Dal Paese delle meraviglie all’Esposizione Universale di Dubai. Sì, perché il cammino di i-Mesh, tessuto tecnico italiano innovativo e green, protagonista di Expo 2020 a Dubai con il suo rivestimento della... Leggi su europa.today
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mesh start
Si chiama i - Mesh la startup italiana scelta per Expo Dubaii - Mesh poi sarà riutilizzabile. Significa che, quando l'Esposizione Universale sarà terminata, buona parte del tessuto impiegato per le coperture resterà sul posto come installazione permanente, ...
