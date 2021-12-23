THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveTAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicScuola : E' un errore allungare le vacanzeL'aggiornamento trimestrale di Diablo IV è ora disponibileUltime Blog

Risen Energy hits new record of 23 65% in heterojunction module efficiency

NINGBO, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd (Risen Energy) has recently ...

zazoom
Commenta
Risen Energy hits new record of 23.65% in heterojunction module efficiency (Di giovedì 23 dicembre 2021) NINGBO, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Risen Energy Co., Ltd ("Risen Energy") has recently announced that TÜV Rheinland, a world-leading third-party testing and certification organization, confirmed that its high-efficiency heterojunction module series have achieved a maximum power of 721.016W and a module efficiency of 23.65 percent, once again breaking its own record of 23.08 percent set in July 2021. As a leader in heterojunction (HJT) technology, Risen Energy has broken its own HJT world record three times in one year, constantly challenging limits and achieving new innovations in technology. The module combined the latest ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Risen Energy

Risen Energy hits new record of 23.65% in heterojunction module efficiency

NINGBO, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Risen Energy Co., Ltd ("Risen Energy") has recently announced that TÜV Rheinland, a world - leading third - party testing and certification organization, confirmed that its high - efficiency ...

Qingdao's Foreign Trade Exceeds RMB 700 Billion Mark for the First Time

"Given the high global prices of energy, raw materials, and bulk goods, rising costs for the ... and imports and exports towards the main markets both have risen significantly. In addition, it is the ...
The Optimal Module Design of Risen Energy’s 210 Series Augurs Well for The Growth of the PV Sector  Padova News

Risen Energy hits new record of 23.65% in heterojunction module efficiency

NINGBO, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd ('Risen Energy') has recently announced that TÜV Rheinland, a world-leading ...

Risen Energy erreicht neuen Rekord von 23,65 % beim Wirkungsgrad von Heterojunction-Modulen

Ningbo, China (ots/PRNewswire) - Risen Energy Co., Ltd („Risen Energy") hat kürzlich bekannt gegeben, dass der TÜV Rheinland, eine weltweit führende Prüf- ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Risen Energy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Risen Energy Risen Energy hits record heterojunction