Risen Energy hits new record of 23.65% in heterojunction module efficiency
Risen Energy Co., Ltd ("Risen Energy") has recently announced that TÜV Rheinland, a world-leading third-party testing and certification organization, confirmed that its high-efficiency heterojunction module series have achieved a maximum power of 721.016W and a module efficiency of 23.65 percent, once again breaking its own record of 23.08 percent set in July 2021. As a leader in heterojunction (HJT) technology, Risen Energy has broken its own HJT world record three times in one year, constantly challenging limits and achieving new innovations in technology. The module combined the latest ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Qingdao's Foreign Trade Exceeds RMB 700 Billion Mark for the First Time"Given the high global prices of energy, raw materials, and bulk goods, rising costs for the ... and imports and exports towards the main markets both have risen significantly. In addition, it is the ...
Risen Energy erreicht neuen Rekord von 23,65 % beim Wirkungsgrad von Heterojunction-ModulenNingbo, China (ots/PRNewswire) - Risen Energy Co., Ltd („Risen Energy") hat kürzlich bekannt gegeben, dass der TÜV Rheinland, eine weltweit führende Prüf- ...
