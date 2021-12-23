Risen Energy hits new record of 23.65% in heterojunction module efficiency

(Di giovedì 23 dicembre 2021) NINGBO, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/Co., Ltd ("") has recently announced that TÜV Rheinland, a world-leading third-party testing and certification organization, confirmed that its high-series have achieved a maximum power of 721.016W and aof 23.65 percent, once again breaking its ownof 23.08 percent set in July 2021. As a leader in(HJT) technology,has broken its own HJT worldthree times in one year, constantly challenging limits and achieving new innovations in technology. Thecombined the latest ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Risen Energy

Padova News

NINGBO, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -Co., Ltd ("") has recently announced that TÜV Rheinland, a world - leading third - party testing and certification organization, confirmed that its high - efficiency ..."Given the high global prices of, raw materials, and bulk goods, rising costs for the ... and imports and exports towards the main markets both havesignificantly. In addition, it is the ...NINGBO, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd ('Risen Energy') has recently announced that TÜV Rheinland, a world-leading ...Ningbo, China (ots/PRNewswire) - Risen Energy Co., Ltd („Risen Energy") hat kürzlich bekannt gegeben, dass der TÜV Rheinland, eine weltweit führende Prüf- ...