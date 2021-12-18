Cinerama Dome Eyes Reopening in 2022 (Di sabato 18 dicembre 2021) Hollywood’s historic Cinerama Dome theater could finally be getting ready to reopen, as an application notice for a liquor license was posted outside the theater on Thursday. There are plans to open the theater, potentially in the first half of 2022, a studio executive confirms. The Arclight Hollywood, which included the Cinerama Dome, shuttered at L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cinerama DomeHollywood a lutto, chiude il Cinerama Dome Agenzia ANSA
?? Cinerama Dome To Reopen + Winter Surge Arrives +Games DelayedHere are the top stories in Los Angeles today: 80% of L.A. city workers report being vaccinated (Los Angeles Times) (Los Angeles Patch) Rams Game Delayed As COVID Tears Through Locker Rooms (Los ...
The Cinerama Dome Isn’t Planning To Re-Open Imminently; Here’s What’s Really Going OnThe Cinerama Dome isn’t opening anytime soon, so hold off on reserving those seats. Despite news about the Dome’s owners renewing a liquor license at the 58-year old Sunset Boulevard ...
