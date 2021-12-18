Advertising

Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: Britt Baker difenderà il titolo a “Battle of the Belts” contro Riho - - TSOWrestling : Il titolo femminile della #AEW sarà messo in palio a #BattleOfTheBelts! #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Vi piacerebbe vedere questo match in #AEW' #TSOW #TSOS - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: Britt Baker si appresta a tagliare il traguardo dei 200 giorni di regno titolato - -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW Britt

The Shield Of Wrestling

... Christian Cage, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes & PAC vs Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo VINCITORI: Cody Rhodes & PACWomen's World Championship:Baker (C) vs. Tay ...I TITOLI PRINCIPALI ED IL PROSSIMO SFIDANTE Il vertice della divisione femminile verrà messo in discussione a Full Gear 2021 quandoBaker sarà chiamata a difendere l'Women's World ...Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White was recently spotted backstage with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker vs. Riho is the first officially announced bout for the 1/8/21 Battle of the Belts special on TNT. AEW announced that the first-ever Owen Hart Cup will feature two ...