AEW: Britt Baker difenderà il titolo a “Battle of the Belts” contro Riho (Di sabato 18 dicembre 2021) Il prossimo 8 gennaio la AEW terrà lo speciale “Battle of the Belts” che andrà in onda sul canale TNT; si tratta del primo di una serie di speciali della durata di un’ora che andranno in scena nel corso del 2022. In tale occassione la AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker sarà chiamata ad una difesa titolata. La AEW, infatti, ha ufficializzato il match e la sua avversaria sarà Riho. Britt Baker vs Riho A “Battle of the Belts”, Britt Baker difenderà il proprio titolo contro la giapponese Riho, prima campionessa femminile della storia della federazione di Tony Khan. Nell’ottobre 2019 Riho, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: Britt Baker difenderà il titolo a “Battle of the Belts” contro Riho - - TSOWrestling : Il titolo femminile della #AEW sarà messo in palio a #BattleOfTheBelts! #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Vi piacerebbe vedere questo match in #AEW' #TSOW #TSOS - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: Britt Baker si appresta a tagliare il traguardo dei 200 giorni di regno titolato - -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW Britt
I risultati di AEW Full Gear 2021, un nuovo campione e un nuovo debutto... Christian Cage, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes & PAC vs Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo VINCITORI: Cody Rhodes & PAC AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker (C) vs. Tay ...
FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page!I TITOLI PRINCIPALI ED IL PROSSIMO SFIDANTE Il vertice della divisione femminile verrà messo in discussione a Full Gear 2021 quando Britt Baker sarà chiamata a difendere l' AEW Women's World ...
Britt Baker e Riho si affronteranno a Battle of the Belts The Shield Of Wrestling
Top NJPW star spotted with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker; seemingly takes a shot at Adam ColeFormer IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White was recently spotted backstage with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.
FIRST DETAILS ON OWEN CUP, FIRST BATTLE OF THE BELTS MAIN EVENT CONFIRMED, STING RETURNS TO GREENSBORO, SIGNED AEW MERCH AND MOREAEW Women's Champion Britt Baker vs. Riho is the first officially announced bout for the 1/8/21 Battle of the Belts special on TNT. AEW announced that the first-ever Owen Hart Cup will feature two ...
AEW BrittSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Britt