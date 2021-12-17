IVS and UNIDO ITPO Italy confirm the collaboration for Industrial Valve Summit 2022 (Di venerdì 17 dicembre 2021) IVS and UNIDO ITPO Italy will organize the participation of Iraqi operators to Industrial Valve Summit 2022. The visit to IVS is one of the key moments of the project “Investment Promotion for Iraq – Phase II”, funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and implemented by UNIDO with the aim of fostering the promotion of investments and technology transfer through multilateral partnerships between public and private sectors in Italy and Iraq.Leggi su bergamonews
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IVS and
Conguaglio di fine anno in busta paga: regole e scadenze... elementi variabili della retribuzione, massimale contributivo e pensionabile, contributo IVS, conguaglio contributi sui compensi per ferie fruite, conguaglio versamenti quote TFR al Fondo Tesoreria, ...
Non solo profitti, ma anche "sociale": Ivs assumerà 400 ragazzi autisticiLa formazione al Cottolengo In "Break Cotto" lavorano persone autistiche, formate al Cottolengo e affiancate da autisti e tecnici Ivs. Del gruppo orobico sfrutta la capillare rete di filiali e canali ...
Book your space at IVS 2022 Zazoom Blog
‘Give obstetric fistula survivors a monthly clinic day’Obstetric fistula is a major public health problem, with over 140,000 women living with the condition in Uganda.
MPs asked to step up mobilisation of communities to embrace vaccinationCharity Kirabo Nagemi who led the team that undertook the study said it was critical that legislators especially those on the health committee interest themselves in all issues that affect the sector, ...
IVS andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IVS and