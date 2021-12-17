Ayushmann Khurrana Talks Transgender Bollywood Romance ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ (Di venerdì 17 dicembre 2021) SPOILER ALERT for those who have not seen the film “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.” Bollywood A-lister Ayushmann Khurrana headlines the cast of Transgender-themed Romance “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” which is currently on release worldwide. Across Indian cinema as a whole, trans characters have been portrayed sensitively as leads of films like “Daayra” (1996) “Tamanna” (1998), “Just Another L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ayushmann Khurrana
Bitcoin: India pronta a bandire tutte le criptovalute!Si pensi alle diverse star di Bollywood , tra cui il leggendario Amitabh Bachchan, ma anche attori del calibro di Ayushmann Khurrana e Ranveer Singh . Uno dei modi per adescare potenziali investitori ...
Ayushmann Khurrana to Headline 'Action Hero,' From T - Series, Colour Yellow Productions (EXCLUSIVE)Popular Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana ("Gulabo Sitabo") will star in "Action Hero," from T - Series and Colour Yellow Productions. The film will feature an actor's journey, in front of and behind the lens, and promises ...
Ayushmann Khurrana Talks Transgender Bollywood Romance 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' - afnews.info AFNews
Ayushmann KhurranaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ayushmann Khurrana