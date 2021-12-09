Lumen Appoints James Flitton as Vice President of Infrastructure Strategy and Business Development for EMEA (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Newly created role will lead Infrastructure investments to drive Business growth and customer success LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the appointment of James Flitton as Vice President of Infrastructure Strategy and Business Development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He will report directly to Annette Murphy, managing director for EMEA at Lumen. In this newly created role, Flitton will be responsible for leading the Infrastructure investment Strategy for the EMEA region, to drive Business growth and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the appointment of James Flitton as Vice President of Infrastructure Strategy and Business Development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He will report directly to Annette Murphy, managing director for EMEA at Lumen. In this newly created role, Flitton will be responsible for leading the Infrastructure investment Strategy for the EMEA region, to drive Business growth and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lumen Appoints
AEGIS SEF Appoints Bruce Aust and Jason Lish to Board of DirectorsHe currently serves as Chief Security Officer at Lumen Corporation, where he leads all corporate security functions and oversees Lumen's cybersecurity, physical security, emergency preparedness, ...
Lumen Appoints James Flitton as Vice President of Infrastructure Strategy and Business Development for EMEANewly created role will lead infrastructure investments to drive business growth and customer success LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen ...
Brightspeed Appoints Christie Grumbos as Chief Financial OfficerBrightspeed today announced the appointment of Christie Grumbos as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Bob Mudge, Ms. Grumbos is responsible for all ...
Lumen AppointsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lumen Appoints