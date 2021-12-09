Nintendo Switch - record di venditeFALLOUT 76 - DLC La Notte della Falena disponibileGTA Online: arriva una nuova storia con Franklin Clinton e Dr. DrePatrick Zaki : Lo studente egiziano dell'Università di Bologna è ...Mai più senza: Huawei Watch 3 l'orologio del futuroRecensione su Eyewear: un nuovo modo di vedere le coseLa tecnologia come ingrediente fondamentale per il tuo successoYu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! fuori oraRed Dead Online: in arrivo il periodo festivoTuffati in Destiny 2 per festeggiare i 30 anni di BungieUltime Blog

Lumen Appoints James Flitton as Vice President of Infrastructure Strategy and Business Development for EMEA

Newly created role will lead Infrastructure investments to drive Business growth and customer ...

Lumen Appoints James Flitton as Vice President of Infrastructure Strategy and Business Development for EMEA

Newly created role will lead Infrastructure investments to drive Business growth and customer success LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the appointment of James Flitton as Vice President of Infrastructure Strategy and Business Development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He will report directly to Annette Murphy, managing director for EMEA at Lumen. In this newly created role, Flitton will be responsible for leading the Infrastructure investment Strategy for the EMEA region, to drive Business growth and ...
Lumen Appoints James Flitton as Vice President of Infrastructure Strategy and Business Development for EMEA

Newly created role will lead infrastructure investments to drive business growth and customer success LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen ...

