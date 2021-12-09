Lumen Appoints James Flitton as Vice President of Infrastructure Strategy and Business Development for EMEA

(Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Newly created role will leadinvestments to drivegrowth and customer success LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the appointment ofasofandfor Europe, the Middle East and Africa (). He will report directly to Annette Murphy, managing director forat. In this newly created role,will be responsible for leading theinvestmentfor theregion, to drivegrowth and ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lumen Appoints

He currently serves as Chief Security Officer atCorporation, where he leads all corporate security functions and oversees's cybersecurity, physical security, emergency preparedness, ...Newly created role will lead infrastructure investments to drive business growth and customer success LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen ...Brightspeed today announced the appointment of Christie Grumbos as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Bob Mudge, Ms. Grumbos is responsible for all ...