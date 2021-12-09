CGTN: China vows to work with developing countries to promote international human rights (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
China, as the world's largest developing country, pledged to work with all developing countries to promote the sound development of the international human rights cause, at a forum on human rights on Wednesday. The 2021 South-South human rights Forum, a biennial event held this year for the third time in Beijing, was themed "putting people first and global human rights governance." Stressing that human rights practices are diverse, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing is ready to work with other
Una democrazia cinese? In Italia c'è chi dice sì. Ecco chiGeraci è stato ospite di quello che ha definito "un approfondito talk show" di Cgtn, canale televisivo di China Media Group, emittente sotto il controllo del dipartimento di Propaganda del Partito ...
CGTN: CMG President Shen Haixiong: China's whole - process democracy brings happinessambassador to Cambodia, hopes that China and the U. S. could work together to promote democracy through collaboration and multilateral diplomacy under the UN framework. https://news.cgtn.com/news/...
China rejects politicizing sportsChina urged the “depoliticization of sports” trying to continue the “diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Olympics, as Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Mini ...
China pushes back ‘efforts to politicize sports’In its attempts to withstand the “diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Olympics, China on Thursday called for the “depoliticization of sports.” “Sports have nothing to do with politics,” said Wang Wenbin ...
