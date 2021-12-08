Ludogorets Razgrad-Midtjylland Europa League | giovedì H 21 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici Ospiti corsari in Bulgaria?

Advertising

A seguire le partite in programma oggi: ALLE 18.45 Galatasaray - Olympique Marsiglia Lokomotiv Mosca - Lazio Midtjylland - Sporting Braga Stella Rossa -Bayer Leverkusen - Celtic ......00 Atlético Mineiro - Internacional Bulgaria > Parva Liga 2021/2022 14:30 Arda Kardzhali - Botev Vratsa 17:00 PFC- Lokomotiv Plovdiv Canada > Premier League 2021 19:00 HFX ...They will come up against a Ludogorets Razgrad side who are already eliminated, but they will be hoping to claim their first win of the group phase on Thursday. Ludogorets will play their final game ...Ludogorets Razgrad and Midtjylland go head-to-head in a thrilling finale in Group F of the Europa League at the Huvepharma Arena on Thursday.