Jim Cornette | “Roddy Piper avrebbe adorato MJF”

Jim Cornette
MJF è considerato uno dei giovani su cui si fonderà la AEW nei prossimi anni; la sua scalata ai ...

Jim Cornette: “Roddy Piper avrebbe adorato MJF” (Di domenica 5 dicembre 2021) MJF è considerato uno dei giovani su cui si fonderà la AEW nei prossimi anni; la sua scalata ai vertici pare “solo” essere una questione di tempo con l’AEW World Title che pare nel suo destino. MJF è considerato uno dei migliori heel in circolazione con la naturale capacità di attirarsi l’heat delle persone. Jim Cornette lo ha paragonato a Roddy Piper proprio sotto il profilo delle abilità microfono alla mano e della capacità colpire nel vivo le persone con la sua lingua tagliente. “avrebbe avuto l’approvazione di Piper” Durante il proprio podcast “Drive-Thru”, Jim Cornette ha parlato di MJF paragonadolo al leggendario WWE Hall Of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, scomparso nel 2015, ed affermando che “Hot Rod” lo avrebbe ...
