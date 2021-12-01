Trimaran SVR - Lazartigue, Developed with Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform, Places Second in Its First Offshore Race, the 2021 ... (Di mercoledì 1 dicembre 2021) PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced that its 3DEXPERIENCE Platform was used to develop the high - ... MerConcept created a virtual twin of the boat and performed high - fidelity simulations that enabled it ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Trimaran SVR
BitMEX Introduces Most Rewarding Crypto 'Earn' Product YetContacts Taylor Bossung, press@bitmex.com Articoli correlati Trimaran SVR - Lazartigue, Developed with Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform, Places Second in Its First Offshore Race, the 2021 ...
Trimaran SVR - Lazartigue, Developed with Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform, Places Second in Its First Offshore Race, the 2021 ...MerConcept, builder of the Trimaran SVR - Lazartigue, used the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to improve the boat's performance and design its systems Development of the new generation of 'flying boats' prioritizes aerodynamics as much ...
Il nuovo mostro-trimarano di Francois Gabart vola già a 44 nodi SVN solovelanet
Trimaran SVR-Lazartigue, Developed with Dassault...Lazartigue, used the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to improve the boat's performance and design its systems Development of the new ...
A promising debut for Trimaran SVR-Lazartigue in the Transat Jacques VabreTransat Jacques Vabre after an incredible comeback, which saw the Trimaran SVR-Lazartigue make up a deficit of over 100 miles. 16 days, 9 hours 46 minutes and 11 seconds to cover 9,333.08 miles ...
Trimaran SVRSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Trimaran SVR