Inter-Sheriff 3-1 Dzeko | Vidal e de Vrij regalano la prima vittoria in Champions League a Inzaghi

Inter Sheriff
LIVE Inter-Sheriff 3-1SECONDO TEMPO85' - Doppio cambio per Inzaghi che mette Sensi e Kolarov per ...

Inter-Sheriff 3-1. Dzeko, Vidal e de Vrij regalano la prima vittoria in Champions League a Inzaghi (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) LIVE Inter-Sheriff 3-1SECONDO TEMPO85' - Doppio cambio per Inzaghi che mette Sensi e Kolarov per Brozovic e Perisic83' - L'argentino Lautaro Martinez non ci sta:...
Champions, MOVIOLA LIVE: contatto Taremi - Bennacer, protesta il Milan sul gol del Porto

21.00 INTER - SHERIFF Arbitro: Danny Makkelie (Olanda) Assistenti: Hessel Steegstra e Jan de Vries (Olanda) Quarto uomo: Joey Kooij (Olanda) VAR: Jochem Kamphuis e Pol van Boekel (Olanda) 51' - ...

Diretta Inter - Sheriff 3 - 1. Il tiro di Lautaro si infrange sulla traversa

LIVE INTER - SHERIFF 3 - 1 SECONDO TEMPO 85' - Doppio cambio per Inzaghi che mette Sensi e Kolarov per Brozovic e Perisic 83' - L'argentino Lautaro Martinez non ci sta: vuole finire nel tabellino della ...
Inter-Sheriff Tiraspol 3-1: tabellino, voti e highlights

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic 5,5; Skriniar 6, De Vrij 6,5, Dimarco 6,5 (54' Bastoni 6); Dumfries 5,5, Barella 6,5, Brozovic 6 (85' Sensi sv), Vidal 7 (75' Gagliardini 6), Perisic 7 (85' Kolarov sv); ...

Champions League, highlights Inter-Sheriff: gol e sintesi – VIDEO

Guarda gli highlights di Inter-Sheriff Tiraspol di Champions League, match valido per la terza giornata del torneo: i gol e la sintesi della partita. Allo stadio San Siro di Milano scendono in campo ...
