BitTrunks Announces the Release of World's First - Ever NFT Art Made by an Elephant (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)- BitTrunks www.BitTrunks.com , the NFT - branch of Elephant Art Online (EAO) www.Elephantartonline.com , today announced the debut of its NFT (non - fungible token) initial Release featuring the World's First NFT created by an Elephant. The NFT artwork was produced by Tunwa (TW), a 7 - year - old ...Leggi su 01net
