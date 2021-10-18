BitTrunks Announces the Release of World' s First - Ever NFT Art Made by an Elephant

(Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-www..com , the NFT - branch ofArt Online (EAO) www.artonline.com , today announced the debut of its NFT (non - fungible token) initialfeaturing the'sNFT created by an. The NFT artwork was produced by Tunwa (TW), a 7 - year - old ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BitTrunks Announces

...' said Dwain Schenck, co - head of. 'This marks a first in the NFT space for the world's largest land mammal to create a non - fungible token whose qualities rivals that of a human artist. ...Continua a leggerethe Release of World's First - Ever NFT Art Made by an Elephant Business Wire Business Wire - 18 Ottobre 2021 NEW YORK - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - -www.