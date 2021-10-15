CCTV+: Respecting, caring elderly a top priority for Xi (Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Chinese President Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to elderly people's wellbeing and showed that Respecting and caring the elderly is a top priority for him. Xi has showed care and respect for elderly people on many occasions, and many of such moments have been caught on camera. At a ceremony to award national ethical role models and pioneers on Nov 17, 2017, Xi warmly invited two elderly awardees, Huang Xuhua and Huang Dafa, to sit next to him for group photos. At a national conference on the work of veterans' affairs on July 26, 2019, Xi extended cordial greetings to the 94-year-old war veteran Zhang Fuqing. When meeting with national ethical role models and nominees in 2013, Xi paid honor to 97-year-old Gong ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
