European Enterprises Embrace Containers to Speed Up App Development

(Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) ... according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a ... but a different philosophy of how to manage enterprise IT, involving reliance on a complex ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : European Enterprises

Vita

see containerized solutions, including Kubernetes, as crucial to enabling platform versatility,' said Heiko Henkes, director, ISG Provider Lens Research. 'As a general - purpose ...... interverranno Giulio Pasi, JRCCommission; Giuseppe Guerini, presidente Cecop -Confederation of Worker Cooperatives, Social Cooperatives and Social and Participativee ...Enterprises across Europe are turning to container technology to create fast and flexible software applications, with many using providers to help overcome technical and cultural challenges, according ...Presentata la pubblicazione curata dall’European Center on Cooperative and Social Enterprises (Euricse) “Accoglienza ed inclusione di richiedenti asilo, rifugiati e migranti in Italia. Sfide e dinamic ...