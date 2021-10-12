Destiny 2 - La Festa delle Anime Perdute torna gratisDA WARNER BROS. GAMES ARRIVA OGGI BACK 4 BLOODCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD - L'ESPERIENZA DEL GIOCATORE SINGOLOCellularline: nuovo sistema MagSafe per la ricarica wirelessPresentata la League of Legends CollectionNo Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...Ultime Blog

Water World Music Festival di Salmo su Prime Video | tutto sul documentario

Water World
Salmo sbarca su Prime Video con un documentario esclusivo che raccoglie i momenti più salienti del ...

Water World Music Festival di Salmo su Prime Video, tutto sul documentario (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) Salmo sbarca su Prime Video con un documentario esclusivo che raccoglie i momenti più salienti del Water World Music Festival tenutosi nel mare di Sardegna questa estate, il 25 luglio 2021. Il Water World Music Festival Il Water World Music Festival è stato ideato da Salmo – all’anagrafe Maurizio Pisciottu – per riprendere i boat party famosi in tutto il mondo, ovvero veri e propri concerti tenuti su piattaforme galleggianti sul mare con il pubblico stipato in imbarcazioni come per riprodurre una grande arena sull’acqua. Quest’anno il Festival si è tenuto ...
Le prove libere del Formula Kite World Championship si tengono nel pomeriggio di martedì ... la scelta della Federazione è ricaduta sull’organizzazione targata Open Water Challenge ed Eolo Beach ...

From Monday, 11th to Sunday, 17th of October the waters of the Gulf of Oristano (Sardinia) are hosting the kites of the strongest athletes in the world, that spectators can freely admire from the beac ...
