Oscars Board of Governors Approves Annual Meeting for Entire Membership

Oscars Board
Oscars Board of Governors Approves Annual Meeting for Entire Membership (Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) leadership introduced a resolution at a scheduled Board of Governors Meeting today to begin holding Annual Meetings for the Entire Oscar Membership of more than 10,000 industry professionals. The Board of Governors responded with enthusiastic support, which aligns with their ongoing strategy to keep all of L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
