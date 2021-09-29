Heart Experts Call For Millions To Benefit From Life-Saving Online Services As Telemedicine Rockets (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) - Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains world's biggest killer, claiming 18.6 million lives per year GENEVA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On World Heart Day, 29 September 2021, the World Heart Federation (WHF) is Calling on the international community to bring digital cardiovascular health Services to Millions worldwide. COVID-19 has seen an explosion in Telemedicine, with a 40%1 jump in the world's richest countries. WHF believes this digital transformation presents a pivotal opportunity for Millions living with cardiovascular disease From lower-income backgrounds who have little access to in-person consultation. CVD claims the lives of 18.6 million people per year and the 520 million people living with CVD have been disproportionately affected by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
