Eco-Age Launches The Renaissance Awards Celebrating The Worldwide Youthquake In Global Justice Leadership With Cutting Edge Technology (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) FLORENCE, Italy, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ahead of COP26, the president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, and Mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, launch The Renaissance Awards, in partnership With Eco-Age. From Florence, the birthplace of the first Renaissance, a unique and profound project, The Renaissance Awards are the first Global Awards dedicated to the work of international young leaders on sustainability. Centered in the heart of Tuscany, Florence, but emanating across the globe, this event captures the young people fighting for a world that is socially just, economically inclusive, environmentally restorative, and technologically balanced. This year there will be four strategic partners who embody change: method, Lavazza, Mastercard and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
