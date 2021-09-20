Jab bookings up after Green Pass made obligatory for workers (Di lunedì 20 settembre 2021) So it is possible for unvaccinated people to get a short - term Green Pass but they need to keep having COVID tests to renew it. The vaccine Passport is already necessary to do many things in Italy, ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Jab bookings up after Green Pass made obligatory for workersHe said that last Saturday, for example, bookings were up 35% compared to the previous Saturday. Employees who do not have the Green Pass face being suspended without pay from the middle of next ...
