Optimus Ride Selected by the Department of Energy to Deploy One of the Largest Autonomous Shuttle Fleets in the U.S. at Clemson University

(Di giovedì 29 luglio 2021) ...r behavior, andvehicles BOSTON-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #AV -, a leadingcompany, today announced it will receive up to $4.3 million from the U. S. ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Optimus Ride

HDmotori

Aboutis an autonomous shuttle company on a mission to drive the future of transportation. The company develops autonomous vehicle technology and mobility services for ..., con sede a Boston, ha testato navette autonome a Brooklyn, ma solo su strade private. Proprio per queste difficoltà normative, le aziende che lavorano su questa tecnologia stanno ...Mobileye fa un ulteriore passo avanti nello sviluppo della sua piattaforma di guida autonoma annunciando di aver iniziato a testare le sue auto dotate di questa tecnologia all'interno della città di N ...