Pellegrini ' enjoyed the ride' after last Olympic final

"It has been a great trip," she said. "I enjoyed it from the start to the finish". The 32 - year - old, a six - time world champion, won gold in the event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver at
Pellegrini 'enjoyed the ride' after last Olympic finalROME, JUL 28 - Italian swimming great Federica Pellegrini said she was satisfied on Wednesday after coming seventh in the 200m freestyle at Tokyo 2020 in her last Olympic final. Pellegrini made histor ...
