Krypt Hires Kai Seela to Lead SAP Global Trade Practice

WALLDORF, Germany, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krypt is proud to welcome Kai Seela to the team as ...

Krypt Hires Kai Seela to Lead SAP Global Trade Practice (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) WALLDORF, Germany, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Krypt is proud to welcome Kai Seela to the team as Vice President of Global Trade. As an international Leader in SAP GTS, Kai will head the Global Trade Practice at Krypt. "We are thrilled to have Kai Seela joining us after partnering with him at SAP for many years. His vast experience and expertise in Global Trade and logistics combined with his thought Leadership  will no doubt propel Krypt to become the ...
