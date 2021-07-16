Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...A Milano sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minoriUn vampiro! Uccide 10 bambini e beve il loro sangueBethesda News: QuakeCon 2021 | QuakeCon at Home torna con dirette, ...Digital Bros annuncia la nascita di Supernova Games StudiosEcho Show 10 e Fire TV Stick divertimento e sicurezza della propria ...GeForce NOW: in arrivo sul servizio il 1.000° gioco per PCTURTLE BEACH: IL RECON CONTROLLER PER XBOX ORA DISPONIBILE ELECTRONIC ARTS E R&A CELEBRANO IL 150° OPEN IN EA SPORTS PGA TOURMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2021: SVELATE LE DATE DELL’EVENTO LIVE Ultime Blog

ServiceMax Acquires LiquidFrameworks to Advance Field Service Management Solutions In the Energy Sector (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) - Brings purpose-built Field Service Management solution and domain expertise to meet unique challenges in oil and gas, industrial and environmental Service PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 ServiceMax, the leader in asset-centric Field Service Management, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidFrameworks, a leading mobile Field operations Management Solutions company specializing in the Energy industry, ...
