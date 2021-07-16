ServiceMax Acquires LiquidFrameworks to Advance Field Service Management Solutions In the Energy Sector

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) - Brings purpose-builtsolution and domain expertise to meet unique challenges in oil and gas, industrial and environmentalPLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the leader in asset-centric, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire, a leading mobileoperationscompany specializing in theindustry, ...