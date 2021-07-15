Italy triumph can't spur tensions says FIGC head on bus row (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) ... the police had no option but to let the parade go ahead in this way as thousands of people were waiting and "banning it could have caused public order problems". In a statement, FIGC President ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Giorgio Chiellini dedicates Italy's triumph to Davide Astori.
Italy triumph can't spur tensions says FIGC head on bus rowROME, JUL 15 - Italy's Euro 2020 triumph "cannot spur tensions" relating to the allegedly unauthorised open - top bus parade which is accused of possibly raising COVID contagion concerns, Italian Soccer Federation ...
Experts fearful about Euro 2020 impact on COVID - 19 contagion... said Tuesday that we will see in less than a week if the celebrations for Italy's Euro 2020 triumph have led to a feared upswing in COVID - 19 contagion. "If we observe peaks of contagion in four or ...
Gara eventi per il G20: l'rti di Triumph Italy vince il lotto 1 da 15,4 milioni Brand News
Player of tournament Donnarumma lauds Italy's spiritROME, JUL 12 - Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said the Azzurri's fighting spirit was the key to their Euro 2020 triumph after being named player of the tournament. Among other things, the 22-ye ...
