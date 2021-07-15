Grasshopper, Gratitude Take U.S. Rights to ‘Rehana’ Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama (EXCLUSIVE) (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) Grasshopper Film and Gratitude Films have jointly acquired U.S. distribution Rights to Abdullah Mohammad Saad’s Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard selection “Rehana” from sales agent Films Boutique. The film will open in cinemas in early 2022 followed by digital, home video, and non-theatrical releases. The deal was negotiated by Ryan Krivoshey of Grasshopper Film L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Grasshopper GratitudeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Grasshopper Gratitude