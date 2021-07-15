EVO Payments to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) ... SQ) today announced it has acquired Crew, a frontline employee platform for consolidating and streamlining... 20 Years On, CSols Inc. Celebrates Its History of Delivering ...Leggi su 01net
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
EVO Payments to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ATLANTA - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - -
EVO Payments to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial ResultsATLANTA-(BUSINESS WIRE)-EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens ...
KAL ed EVO uniscono le forze per offrire un nuovo servizio di bancomat in Europa Agenzia ANSA
KAL ed EVO uniscono le forze per offrire un nuovo servizio di bancomat in EuropaEDINBURGO, Scozia e COLONIA, Germania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KAL, leader nello sviluppo di software per bancomat indipendente, ed EVO Payments, società di ...
KAL and EVO Join Forces to Deliver a New ATM Service in EuropeKAL, the leading independent ATM software company, and EVO Payments, a leading global payments technology and services provider, have announced a new ATM service which is now available across Europe.
