BitClout Lists on AscendEX | Continuing Incredible Growth

BitClout Expands its Network Providing More Opportunity for Users to Convert SINGAPORE, July 14, 2021 ...

BitClout Lists on AscendEX, Continuing Incredible Growth (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021)

AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the listing of the BitClout token (CLOUT) on July 14 at 1 p.m. UTC. BitClout is the first social network built with its own custom blockchain as its foundation. This new type of social network allows any creator to have their own token that their followers can buy and sell. BitClout is a token-based marketplace for shares in someone's (or something's) reputation and influence. If ...
BitClout Lists on AscendEX, Continuing Incredible Growth

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the listing of the BitClout token (CLOUT) on ...
